Storm damage and power outages in City of Grovetown

Grovetown, Ga. (WJBF) – The City of Grovetown experienced damage and power outages following heavy storms Wednesday evening.

Grovetown Public Safety is directing traffic at Robinson Avenue and Katherine Street. Trees and power lines are down along Katherine Street, 2nd Ave and Dorn St. At least two vacant homes were damaged from uprooted trees.

Georgia Power is working to restore power in the area. Crews are hoping to have everything restored by 11 P.M.

No injuries have been reported, emergency crews will go back out tomorrow to assess damage.