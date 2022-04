AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Fire crews responding to the scene of a major fire at a storage unit facility on Gordon Highway, Monday morning.

The fire is reported to be at Simply Self Storage on the 2100 block of Gordon Highway.

Crews are going unit by unit to contain the blaze.

No word yet on what caused the fire or if any injuries are reported.

