Storage building fire reported on Coral Court in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Fire Department is reporting that fire crews responded to Coral Court off of Walden Drive today just before 11 a.m. in response to a structure fire.

Firefighters found an outdoor building in the backyard with an active fire, with visible smoke and flames.

According to a departmental spokesperson and the department’s Twitter page, firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly.

While the outdoor building used for storage that was actively involved when fire crews arrived was a total loss, there were no injuries to report and the house on the property suffered only minor damage before the fire was tamped down and kept from creating further destruction.

The cause of the fire, according to Augusta Fire, has not been determined at the present time.