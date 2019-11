FAIRFAX, S.C. (WJBF) — A Stop the Violence March will be held in Fairfax, South Carolina, Sunday afternoon.

“The Village Experience: Reclaiming Our Community” event will take place at the Smart Box, located at 246 Hampton Ave in Fairfax.

We’re told in addition to the march, prayer, as well as a number of speakers will be involved.

Refreshments and beverages will be provided.