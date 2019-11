AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) Wanda Collier of Augusta has lived with HIV for 30 years and now she’s doing her part to help others understand that it’s not a death sentence.

She’s organizing the first-ever Stop Da Stigma Walk on Saturday, November 16 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Robert Howard Community Center in Hephzibah.

Walkers are $2 plus a new toy. Vendors are $10 plus a new toy.

Collier stopped by Good Morning Augusta Weekends to share more details on the event with anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk.