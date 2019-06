AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Wanda Collier has been living with AIDS for about 30 years now.

Realizing how little people knew about the disease, she decided it was time for her to take a stand and be a voice for those too afraid to come forward.

Wanda says, “HIV is what I have, not who I am!” She founded the non-profit Stop Da Stigma to bring education, awareness and fundraising for HIV and AIDS patients, and to assist the newly-diagnosed.

