Stolen vehicle leads to car chase

North Augusta (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s office tell us they received a tip from Georgia deputies about a stolen car headed towards South Carolina on Saturday.

Georgia Officials were able to locate the stolen vehicle through a GPS tracker in the car. The car was stolen by two individuals.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office found the car at mile marker 18 on I20. Deputies pursued the car into North Augusta.

The two suspects are now in custody.

