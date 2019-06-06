Stolen car chase ends on Bobby Jones Expressway, suspect in custody

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Officers engaged in a high speed chase ending on Bobby Jones expressway, Thursday.

Officials say the chase began around 1:30 p.m. when Deputies responded to the 1700 block of Walton Way in reference to an accident.

While the drivers of the vehicle were waiting for Deputies to arrive, an unknown female pedestrian who was not involved in the incident jumped into one of the vehicles and sped away.

When another deputy spotted the car and attempted to stop them, they refused and the chase began.

Officials say the chase made its way down Walton Way and through several streets eventually ending on Bobby Jones Expressway.

Georgia State Patrol arrived to assist. The vehicle was stopped using a PIT maneuver.

The suspect, now in custody, has been identified as 42-year-old Tinika L. Nattinger. She is charged with felony Motor Vehicle Theft and numerous traffic charges including Fleeing and Eluding.