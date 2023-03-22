MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF) — An investigation is underway at Stevens Creek Elementary, after it was discovered that teachers in two classrooms used a high-frequency sound to get the attention of students in the class.

In a letter sent home to parents Wednesday, school administrators were made aware of the sound-emitting video being used by two teachers. Principal Grace Meyer said that teachers are “expected to maintain a level of professionalism that is beyond reproach,” and condemned the use of the tone, saying that “the use of applications such as these are not condoned for use in our school.” The incidents are still under investigation.

“Please rest assured that the health, wellbeing and safety of students and staff is always a top priority, and we work hard to create a positive environment for learning for our students. Amidst the ongoing investigations, we appreciate your patience as we work to address this issue as a school, to include providing further education for our staff on appropriate ways to maintain classroom composure,” said Meyer.

It is unclear at this time if the teachers involved will face any disciplinary action.