STEAM school to come to Columbia County Schools

A new STEAM School is planned to come to Columbia County.

The school will have career-focused classes and will relieve over crowding in the five Columbia County high schools.

The project will be funded through ESPLOST.

Local businesses teamed up with the county to provide internships for the students.

Penny Jackson with Columbia County schools says, “for example, we’ve tosses around cyber. It’s big in our area where we feel like we would like to offer up internships, work based learning and get our kids out in the business and industry, as well as the fine arts area.”

The school system says they hope to have the building complete in two years.