The GA Department of Public Health reports a Steak and Shake employee tested positive for Hepatitis A.

The hepatitis A positive individual is not currently working at the restaurant. Other restaurant employees are being offered vaccinations.

There is a low risk of transmission from the employee to the public because of standard sanitation practices.

Environmental Health staff from the district are inspecting the restaurant.

Symptoms of Hepatitis A include fatigue, fever, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and jaundice. These symptoms typically appear four weeks after exposure.

Hepatitis A is preventable with vaccination.