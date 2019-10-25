Staying safe on the roads during deer season

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s that time of the year again where you have a better chance of a deer crossing your path.

The region the Georgia Department of Natural Resouces (DNR) has placed the CSRA in is very large. Recently, the DNR office in Thomson has been getting a lot of calls about deer.

Right now, deer are on the move. It’s their mating season. This is also known as their ‘rut.’

Wildlife experts say mating season usually starts mid to late October and runs through the first couple of weeks of November. The best chance of you seeing a deer is at dawn or dusk and a lot of deer have been seen on Columbia County roadways.

More than 600 deer have been picked up so far this year. That number may seem high but it’s somewhat of a standard in Columbia County. In 2018, 758 deer were picked up off the roads and 657 in 2017.

I.B. Parnell is a Wildlife Biologist with Georgia DNR. He said, “We have a relatively high people population and a relatively high deer population. So when people and deer are trying to cross the road at the same time, you end up running into them. If you’re driving down the road and you see a deer on the shoulder of the road, slow down. If that deer tries to cross the road in front of you, slow down even further.”

If you do hit a deer, it won’t go against your at-fault collision insurance.

“If you have an accident, it’s going to go against your comprehensive insurance. You just need to call your carrier or your local insurance agent. Let them know and then they’re going to report the claim to the carrier. And then you will go take your vehicle to the local collision center and have the work done.”

If you hit a deer, don’t call Georgia DNR. Call the local authorities. They will be able to help you or point you in the right direction.