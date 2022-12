EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — Stay Social is closing its doors for good.

The owner tells WJBF NewsChannel 6 that they will close on December 30. This comes after a Columbia County judge ruled that the tap room did not prove its sales are at least 50 percent from food, as required by a county ordinance.

The judge ruled that the county commission was within its rights to revoke the business’ alcohol license in September.