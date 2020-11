AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) -- Each day, thousands of people in the CSRA hit the road, traveling various streets and highways and over bridges. But, some may not notice what's happening beneath the tires of their cars. A study by the National Transportation Research Group (TRIP) finds 25 percent of county-maintained roads in the CSRA are in "poor" condition, and 12 percent of bridges are "deficient."

The 5th Street Bridge in downtown Augusta, which stretches across the Savannah River, is rated the worst by TRIP. It's currently being converted into a pedestrian walkway.