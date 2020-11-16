Statewide GA voting audits continue, expected to be done Wednesday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The statewide Georgia voting audits will continue today. It is not a recount. They are auditing the validity of the machines.

The process in Richmond County began Friday morning. Executive Director with the Board of Elections, Lynn Bailey, does expect the votes to be done by Wednesday. If not Wednesday, earlier.

There are two people that count the votes by hand. They read aloud what the ballot says. At the end, they recount their batch and double check their work.

Normally, they audit a handful of ballots, but because it’s such a close race they need to do a full manual ballot and look at every vote.

“We have the votes that the audit teams have dispersed amongst their batches and the supporting paper work. So, when it’s over, from what I can tell, there will be no question. It will be what it is,” says Bailey.

Bailey says she might have a general press conference this week. We will keep you updated as soon as we know. 2024 will begin mandatory statewide audits.