State Superintendent donates 1,200 books to Maxwell Elementary

MC DUFFIE COUNTY, GA. (WJBF)- Georgia Schools Superintendent Richard Woods, says he’s working to provide a better future for kids across the Peach State.

Today, he gave teachers at Maxwell Elementary in Thomson a special tool that he says will help him complete his mission.

A huge increase in Georgia Milestones test scores for McDuffie County schools this year.

The district’s graduation rate is the highest it’s been in seven years and some of those higher scores were in the reading category.

“We know as educators that if children learn to read early on they’re more successful in the content areas,” says McDuffie Schools Superintendent, Mychele Rhodes.

Rhodes credits the increase to something called the “Intense Instruction” method.

She says learning happens beyond the classroom.

On Tuesday– Georgia State Schools Superintendent, Richard Woods visited Maxwell Elementary in Thomson with something he says can benefit students at home.

“Reading is extremely important because it opens up every door of opportunity for k-12 and beyond,” says Richard Woods, State School Superintendent.

Woods delivered 40 boxes, filled with 12-hundred books. The hefty donation comes from action ministries’ partnership with the ‘Better World Books’ company.

Woods says he’s glad to be able to help plan a small seed that will help each child later in life.

“We as educators and the people of Georgia, we need to roll up our sleeves and get involved in public education and make sure our kids have that pathway to success.”

Maxwell Elementary is one of 18 schools in Georgia to receive this donation.

That’s enough for the each of the school’s 480 students to get two books, with plenty left over.

“For every child to have a book it’s so important to us and we are so appreciative.” says Donna Bennett,the Principal of Maxwell Elementary.

Superintendent Woods will head back to Atlanta to reload the truck as he continues delivering books across the state.