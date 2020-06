ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) —The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an incident in the city of Allendale- involving a local official.

SLED confirmed to NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk that they were asked to investigate following allegations that town councilman, James Larry Cohen, pointed a weapon and threatened occupants of a home in the town of Allendale.

We’re working to gather more details. Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated on this developing story.