State officials warn of fraud, scams targeting WIC Participants

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is warning alerted participants of the Women, Infant, and Children (WIC) program to stay alert for phishing and fraud attempts.

Officials say the scam attempts can be made over the phone, by mail or email, text or in person. “This particular phishing attempt involves text messages instructing participants to mail in their eWIC card with the passcode to reload their benefits,” they said in a news release. “This is not a message from the S.C. WIC program,” it added.

We’re told DHEC does not need your eWIC card or passcode to reload your benefits. Do not send your passcode or mail your card to anyone.

If you have questions or suspect fraud, contact your local WIC office.

Complaints also may be made by contacting local law enforcement.

DHEC recommends you monitor your eWIC accounts for changes you do not recognize. If you discover someone is using your information, you will need to take additional steps, including filing a complaint with DHEC at yatesmp@dhec.sc.gov.

Meanwhile, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) provides federal grants to states for supplemental foods, health care referrals, and nutrition education for low-income pregnant, breastfeeding, and non-breastfeeding postpartum women, and to infants and children up to age five who are found to be at nutritional risk.