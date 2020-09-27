State lawmaker issues statement on arrest of Bamberg County Councilman charged with sex crimes

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A South Carolina lawmaker has issued a statement surrounding the arrested of Bamberg County Councilman Trent Kinard on multiple sex crimes.

“The allegations and criminal charges against Bamberg County Councilman Trent Kinard are disturbing to say the least,” Representative Justin Bamberg said. “There are those that believe he is guilty and those that have difficultly in believing he’d ever do such things. As with all criminal defendants, his guilt or innocence will play out in the legal arena. Likewise, victims are always owed the respect and right to be fully heard during the process,” he added.

The Representative also talked about being concerned for the well-being of those who brought forth the allegations and the families attached to the incident. “I am legitimately concerned about our community,” he said.

He added that there is much work to be done across Bamberg County, and “I will be focused on continuing to support our communities and doing the work necessary to uplift our area. I expect that Governor McMaster will appoint a replacement to County Council so they may move forward with their duties as local government,” he said.

Kinard, 49, was arrested by SLED agents on Friday. He’s charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, attempted criminal sexual contact with a minor, two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, first-degree assault and battery, and two counts of dissemination of obscene material.

Multiple affidavits shares explicit details surrounding the incidents.