THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) McDuffie County and the City of Thomson have received a $2.2 million grant for the construction of a new park.

Announced Thursday, the Improving Neighborhood Outcomes in Disproportionately Impacted

Communities Grant assisted with more than $220 million, the grant will be used for the construction of a public park along Railroad Street.

Current plans call for playgrounds, picnic areas, a water fountain, an amphitheater and other amenities.

David Crawley, McDuffie County Manager says “We wanted to focus on something that would give families a place to gather and have fun, while giving us another option for a venue for events, and we are very excited about this grant project and appreciate the state’s support of our efforts to improve our community.”

Officials hope the park will become a centerpiece for the revitalization of downtown Thomson and expect construction to begin later this year with work taking about 18 months to complete.

For more information about the grant, please review the press release from Georgia Gov. Brian

Kemp here.