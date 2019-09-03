State and local parks host hurricane Dorian evacuees

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF)-One local park is opening up its campsites to evacuees from Dorian. Those who are using the park say they’re grateful to be able to do so.

Wildwood park opened its gates to evacuees with hopes this will only be a temporary home.

“Don’t take any chances because your life is not worth your home,” says Judy Drew; who evacuated from Savannah. Judy drew says this is her third time being displaced by a hurricane.

She told NewsChannel 6’s due to her past experiences she’s glad she left.

“It was terrible, there were tornadoes and my son lost his house, his yard.It was just really bad.”

Drew is not the only one calling the park home for the week. Wildwood has a total of 61 camp sites-half of which are already full. The Park Supervisor Micheal Mcilhargey says humanity is hard at work.

“Alot of my local folks that are in the Aiken area. They have personally come to me and said hey if folks need some place to stay we will give up our site.” says Mcilhargey.

Bill Robinson and his family have five of those camp site spots but not all of their family members are with them.

“They’re going to ride it out, so you worry about them and that’s the hardest part.” worries Roinson

The circumstances that led these evacuees here are stirring up a log of emotions.

“How are you now that you guys are here?”

“This is the first time that i have decompressed, when we got here,” says Drew.

Some are just hoping and praying things go back to normal.

“My cousin text me from Texas when the flooding happened and the only way he found his home… was with a jet-skit. so I certainly don’t want to be in that situation,” Says Robinson.

Georgia State Park System welcome Evacuees and their pets. Park supervisors advise anyone to call the park of interest for more information.