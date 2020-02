AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Traffic is backed up at the I-20 exit ramp along Walton Way Extension.

There is an accident blocking traffic heading toward Davis and Washington roads. There is no word yet on injuries.

Dispatchers tell us wreckers are currently navigating standstill traffic in order to clear the accident and open the road back.

Stay tuned to NewsChannel 6 for more information on this traffic delay.