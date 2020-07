AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – Aiken Department of Public Safety reports there is an active standoff in the 200 block of Cherokee Street and South Boundary.

Lt. Jennifer Hayes told NewsChannel 6 an aggravated assault call came in around 5 o’clock Sunday. A man barricaded himself inside of a home and a firearm is involved.

NewsChannel 6 has a crew headed to the scene and we will keep you updated on this developing story.