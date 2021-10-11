Standoff at Magnolia Acres Apartments in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – The barricaded person has come out of the home and is now in custody.

Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Waynesboro Police Department are on scene of a barricaded subject at a Magnolia Acres Apartments at 55 Magnolia Acres Dr. in Waynesboro, GA.

Burke County Sheriff’s Office confirms they were called to the scene approximately two hours ago to help aid Waynesboro PD.

A woman who was previously in the apartment with the subject was able to leave the residence. It is not known at this time whether or not the subject is armed.

No further details are available at this time.

