St John Towers celebrates oldest resident of 104 years

AUGUSTA,Ga. (WJBF)- It was a special way to honor black history month today… and a perfect celebration for the oldest resident at St. john’s towers in Augusta.

Newschannel 6’s Ashley Flete caught up with 104-year- old Elease Slaughter, who holds a special distinction among the residents there.

Bobbie Jo Kasawich is no stranger to the St John Towers and a very good friend to Ms.Slaughter.

“What everybody needs to know about her is, if you even sneeze Ms. Slaughter had you a card in the mail because she’s the card lady.”

Bobbie Jo has been Ms.Slaughter’s care taker for five years and says she’s become more like a mother figure.

“My mother passed away from cancer and Ms.slaughter was there for me. She reached out to me and she was that mother that I don’t have anymore and she still is. She calls me her child.”

She has four children, ten grandchildren, thirteen great-grands and three great-great-grandchildren.

Slaughter says she’s had a good life.

“I’m just grateful that i’m not in the worse of shape then I am. I can still understand… I can’t talk very much because I get weak but my mind is still clear thank god for that.”

She tells us the secret to living 104 years is being a God fearing woman.

“Make a joyful noise unto the lord, all ye lands. Serve the lord with gladness: come before his presence with singing”

Kelly Thackston is the Life Enrichment Director at the St John Towers. For two months she focused on putting this celebration together.

“The thing about seniors is that they are not dead. They still have life and they love life. They love having new things and they still like to learn,” explains Thackston.

“I didn’t have to hard of days in my life. Thank God. My aunt and my uncle raised me. My mother died when I was 6 months old,” says Slaughter.

Slaugther has been recognized by a former governor of Georgia Nathan Deal but there’s one that she says is her favorite.

“I’d never think that we’ve had a black president but we did that. Obama.”

Former president Barack Obama knew of Ms.Slaughter and on one of her birthdays… the woman who is known for sending cards was on the receiving end of a letter of a lifetime from her favorite president.