SRS reports first case of COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – SRS sent out a tweet earlier Monday reporting their first case of COVID-19.
According to SRS, they will transition to focus on minimum mission-critical activities to include the maximum use of telework.
LATEST NEWS STORIES
- Total number of cases of COVID-19 in CSRA, SC & GA
- Senate struggles to agree on $2 trillion spending deal
- AU nursing student collecting donations for at-risk families
- Commissioners back mayor’s business closings
- MedNow Urgent Care partnering with Columbia County to offer testing