SRS reports first case of COVID-19

SRS_250567

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – SRS sent out a tweet earlier Monday reporting their first case of COVID-19.

According to SRS, they will transition to focus on minimum mission-critical activities to include the maximum use of telework.

