SRS lawsuit; complaint filed in court over vaccine mandate

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A lawsuit filed in the Aiken Count Courts Thursday represents more than 75 defendants concerning the way that the vaccine mandate has been handled at Savannah River Site by Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, LLC.

The complaint calls for an injunction to block implementation of the private employer vaccine mandate by SRNS.

We first told you of the controversy on Tuesday when Savannah River Site employees gathered to discuss possible action that would see their badges taken by October 15th if they had not received at least one vaccine for COVID.

According to a Federal mandate implemented by President Joe Biden, all Federal workers and companies contracted with the Federal Government are to be fully vaccinated by the end of November or risk losing their job.

Several Savannah River Site employees say, their religious and medical exemption forms were not considered by SRNS when mandating the vaccine. The employees also indicate that SRNS is violating state law that prohibits private employers from forcing its workforce to receive any of the 3 available COVID vaccines.

The defendants have 30 days to answer the complaint.

SRS’s statement is as follows: