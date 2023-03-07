NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Baseball fans get ready. Tuesday night is the first event of the season at SRP Park. The University of Georgia and Georgia Southern University facing off in the first College Showcase baseball game of 2023.

Baseball fans from Athens, Statesboro and across the CSRA are ready to watch their favorite team take the field as a new season starts. But, folks can expect some changes at the stadium starting with Tuesday’s event.

The park is adopting a new cashless system, meaning only credit cards, debit cards and digital payments, like Apple Pay and Google Pay, will be accepted.

Brandon Greene, the Augusta GreenJackets general manager, said stadiums all over the country are doing the same thing.

“We think it’s just going to speed up the service, speed up our lines, make things a lot easier for everyone. We have a small venue and you get a full house like tonight, the lines can get long. So we’re just doing anything we can to speed up our service,” Greene explained.

Greene said this game will be the most attended event since SRP Park opened. The game is nearly sold out– in fact if you are looking to find a seat you are out of luck.

“We do have standing room only seats left. So tickets are still available. We have a lot of standing room only seats to sell so we can still get you in if you want to come out tonight,” said Greene.

Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m.

CLICK HERE to get tickets and prepay for parking.