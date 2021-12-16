SRP employees give back for the holiday season

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Throughout the month of December, SRP Federal Credit Union employees have been helping those in need.

SRP employees filled 66 stockings for the Salvation Army’s “Stuff a Stocking” program. 39 children were supported through the “Angel Tree Program.”

Some of the employees even helped the Salvation Army distribute some of the stocking and “Angel Tree” items throughout the community to families in need.

16 employees manned red kettles for the Salvation Army as bell ringers in an effort to help raise donations, as well as members and employees filling “Toys for Tots” boxes at their South Carolina branches.