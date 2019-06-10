Sprint stores lend a helping hand to former GA Pacific employees

Thomson, GA (WJBF)- A Thomson, GA Sprint Store and Gas station will be helping former Georgia Pacific employees on Friday, June 14th with a free tank of gas and a beverage of choice as well as job hunting help.

Sprint owner Andy Jones said in an afternoon press releases, “We are grateful to the people of the CSRA who have supported Sprint, now it’s our turn to help support and give back to them.”

In addition to the free gas and beverage, Human Resource staff will be on site to help former employees in applying for open jobs within the Sprint organization. MAU workforce solutions will also be available to assist with job-search opportunities.



The event will run from 8am to 5pm on Friday June 14th at the Sprint location, 101 E. Hill Street in Thomson. Attendees are encouraged to bring an updated resume and MUST bring proof of GA Pacific employment to receive the free gas opportunity.

“We know a tank of gas can be a big help when you are out of work, and we are happy to provide that, Jones said. “Even more important, though, we hope to help some of these hard working Thomson residents find new jobs.”