SPLOST wish list needs sanity says commissioner

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Some Augusta leaders say it’s time to bring sanity to the next phase of the special purpose sales tax.

Commissioners deciding what projects need to be include for voters to approve in November.

But the wish list totals almost 900 million dollars, but the plan is for the final package to be about 250 million.

So commissioners want a wish list that’s more realistic.



“Looking at the SPLOST wish list it’s insane absolutely insane, I’m going on the record saying I’m not going to put this package on the voters it’s got to be revamped it’s got to be reworked lots of things got to change in it,” said Commissioner John Clarke.



One project on the wish list is for a James Brown museum and conference center to go in the Dyess Park area.

The project is requesting 50 million dollars from the next SPLOST.

Commissioners will meet next week to begin weeding down the wish list.