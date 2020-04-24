SPLOST vote moved to next year

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) The coronavirus pandemic has delayed another election.

Augusta commissioners had been working on preparing a project list for funding in the next phase of the Special purpose sales tax.

That list had to be finished by the middle of next month, so it could be included on the November ballot for approval,.

But commissioners have voted to push the sales tax vote until next March.

“Yeah we’re going to move it to March of next year it’s just the right move to make based on the state of the country for us to go back to the taxpayers and ask them to support an initiative like this again we just thought it was the best interest for us to push it to 2021,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Sean Frantom

Frantom says before the pandemic it was Augusta’s plan to hold the SPLOST referendum in November, and that moving it to March of 2021 is not an attempt to help it get approved.