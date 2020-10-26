SPLOST VIII final project list was scheduled to be done Tuesday

(Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Augusta leaders are running out of time to get ready for the next phase the special purpose sales tax. 

City leaders set Tuesday October 27th as the date to have the final SPLOST 8 project list approved, commissioners are scheduled to hold a work session tomorrow -on the budget, not the  SPLOST. 

 Some commissioners are saying they haven’t had impute recently  putting  ANY final project list together.

“I don’t think they final project list is ready we hadn’t had much conversation about it I don’t know where we really are with the SPLOST, I do know we’re supposed to have talked about some issues things we liked to see,” said Commissioner Marion Williams. 

Commissioners need to have a final project list approved soon in order to make deadlines to have the SPLOST on the ballot next March. 

