SPLOST direction criticized

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) The effort to put together the next SPLOST is coming under fire,

Commissioners met Tuesday to work on finalizing the project list to put before voters next March And some are not happy with the progress being made so far.

“There’s a lot of discussion that needs to be done with this SPLOST when the next meeting is hasn’t been announced yet I’ll be truthful with you I don’t like the direction this one is going in,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Commissioners have set October27th has the date to have a final project list approved.