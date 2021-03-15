SPLOST 8 vote; quarter of a billion dollar decision

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – For the second time this year Augusta-Richmond County voters heading to the polls, this time for the SPLOST 8 referendum on Tuesday.

Election officials say based on early voting it appears a vast majority of registered voters here are going to sit this one out.

From a water park to the James Brown Arena to road and drainage work, it’s more than $250 million dollar in projects commissioners want voters to approve in SPLOST 8.

“Much needed dollars in repairing our infrastructure, improving our quality of life and making Augusta a better city,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Voter interest however could be a lot better. Election officials say, like in the past, one issue elections like the SPLOST 8…most voters will not be taking part.

“So we’ll see what the turnout will be. Back in 2015, turnout was 17 percent. I think we’re probably looking at more like 10 to 15 percent for this election,” said Elections Director Lynn Bailey.

The campaign for SPLOST has been quiet, but there’s been growing voices to vote no this on this SPLOST.

“Yes I think there is a lot of opposition for this SPLOST. A lot of people don’t like the fluff in this one,” said opponent Michael Thurman.

Voters can say yes or no to SPLOST but they won’t be doing it here at the poling site at Minnick Park.

The building has been deemed unsafe because of a large crack in the wall, so an emergency polling site is needed.

“All the rain we had earlier this year really compounded the issues and the crack in the wall expanded so you can look through it,” said Bailey.

So instead Minnick Park voters will be using Brigham Center, at least for this SPLOST referendum.

“We’re ready to receive we have half of that gym set up for Minnick Park voters and look forward to seeing some of them come in tomorrow,” said Bailey.

Elections Director Bailey is encouraging all voters to turn out on Tuesday, polls open 7 a.m.