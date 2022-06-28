AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The City of Augusta will hold a grand opening of the new splash pad at McBean Community Center.

The splash pad at the McBean Community Center is located at 1155 Hephzibah-McBean

Road.

The grand opening will be held at 11am on Friday, July 1, 2022, the community is invited.

The new splash pad provides features for children to play and cool off during the hot summer months. It has shade structures and is accessible for people with mobility challenges.

The splash pad will be open to the public Monday – Sunday from 12:00 pm and 6:00 pm. Admission to the splash pad is free.