Spirit Creek Middle School reopens today

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Spirit Creek Middle School will reopen today. It was one of four Richmond County schools that were shut down due to Coronavirus.

The middle school was shut down for about two weeks. Only one student was confirmed positive with the virus.

Six employees and 11 students were in isolation, but a spokesperson says the schools can shut down for many reasons. They need the proper amount of staff so students are not in large groups. She says they’ve taken the time to disinfect the buildings where people might have been exposed.

RCSS Spokesperson, Lynthia Ross, says, “as we began the process for reopening schools, we established a COVID response center. That’s our direct line. We actually have a hotline there for staff, who might have been experiencing symptoms or been instructed to quarantine or tested positive for coronavirus.”

Students are doing their best to stay on track.

Those who didn’t have technology to learn virtually received a paper packet with assignments. The school also provided a way for students to keep in contact with their teachers.

“Our teachers have been assigned phone numbers, so that the students that need to get in touch with their teachers can do that via phone if it’s a land line a cell phone that maybe doesn’t have the data capacity of a smart phone,” says Ross.

The school system is asking you do daily check-ins with your student before they head to class.

Glenn Hills and Garrett Elementary Schools remain closed. Glenn Hills is expected to open Monday and Garrett October 13th. Laney Walker was the fourth school shutdown in September, but reopened shortly after.