Spirit Creek Middle School closes from coronavirus related absences

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School System has closed Spirit Creek Middle School because of coronavirus related absences.

This closure takes effect immediately. School will reopen October 2, 2020 for face to face learning. Students that are enrolled in virtual learning are not impacted by the closure.

The press release from the Richmond County BOE says,

Notification was sent home with face to face students today about Face to Face Quarantine instruction. Face to Face and virtual parents of Spirit Creek Middle School students who would like to order meals for pick up, should call 706-826-1122.

Total Number of Face to Face Students Enrolled in Richmond County Schools – 12784

Total number of Face to Face students with a current positive COVID-19 status – 20

Total number of Face to Face students notified to self-isolate – 267

Total Number of RCSS Employees – 4315

Total Number of employees with a positive COVID-19 status since September 8 – 11

Number of school based employees with a current positive COVID-19 status since September 8 – 9

Number of employees notified to self-isolate – 70

Number of school based employees notified to self isolate – 53

Percent of total employees with a current positive COVID-19 status – .2% (Less than ¼ percent)

Spirit Creek Middle School COVID Data:

Students with current positive – 1

Employees with current positive – 0

Students in self-isolate status – 11

Employees in self-isolate status – 6

LATEST NEWS STORIES