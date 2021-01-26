Spherion Staffing to hold virtual job fair

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Spherion Staffing Augusta will be hosting a virtual job fair on Wednesday.

The 2021 Spherion Let’s Get to Work National Job Fair will take place on January 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The job fair is being hosted virtually across the country with all 200-plus Spherion offices participating.

The event is free to attend.

Attendees can gain insight from staffing and recruiting professionals on the job application process, hone their interviewing skills, obtain resume writing assistance and learn details about openings in their local market.

Register for the online event HERE.