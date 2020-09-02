Spectator guidelines for Columbia County High School athletic events

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County School District released spectator guidelines for athletic events for the 2020 school year.

Information for purchasing tickets to sporting events can be found on each Columbia County school’s website.

Here are the guidelines for this year’s athletic events spectators:

Spectators are expected to stay at home if they have COVID-like symptoms such as fatigue, headache, cough, sore throat, nausea, loss of taste or smell, body aches, and/or a temperature greater than 100 degrees.

Attendance is limited to 1/3 of stadium capacity at high school football games. It is a first come, first serve basis.

Ticketing

Electronic ticket sales are encouraged for high school football games; No hard copy tickets will be sold at the gate for high school football games;

Spaces will be designated 6ft apart for patrons to stand while waiting in line to purchase tickets and/or to have tickets scanned or torn.

Spectators will wear a face covering when:

Entering/exiting the venue;

Transitioning from one location to another;

At the concession stand;

In restrooms;

In a large gathering of people;

Social distancing is not possible;

In the gym at all times.

Hand sanitizer will be available in the following areas:

Entrance and exit locations; Restrooms; Concession stand area.

Spectators are not permitted in the following areas before, during, or after

the athletic contest:

Dugouts, playing field, locker rooms, or gym floor unless transitioning to seat, concession stand, or to exit the building.

Spectators should not congregate or gather in groups before, during, or

after the athletic contest.

Multiple gym/gate doors, when applicable, will be available when the game is over to utilize social distancing when exiting.

Non family units should be socially distanced while sitting or standing in the

gym or stadium before, during, and after the contest.

Schools will designate appropriate seating areas;

Personal chairs are permitted seating along the fence line and in designated areas in the stadium;

Announcements will be made throughout the event reminding spectators to socially distance.

Concession Stand Guidelines

Volunteers must wear gloves and face coverings;

Condiments will be in packets, and individual spork kits with napkins will replace separate plasticware and napkins;

Spaces will be designated 6ft apart for patrons who are waiting in line;

No loitering around the concession stand area;

Patrons must return to their seats to eat when social distancing is possible. Otherwise, patrons must eat in assigned areas where proper distancing can be maintained.

Other Information:

Spectators should not throw objects at any time while on campus;

Good sportsmanship should be displayed at all times.

