Special wedding for burn patient, thanks to kindness of hospital staff.

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- A special wedding was planned for patient at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center at Doctors Hospital.

On June 30th, Preston Cobb was working at a chemical plant when the unthinkable happened. A chemical with a temperature of about 1,500 degrees Fahrenheit spilled.

Cobb slipped and fell into the puddle of chemicals and says it was like crawling out of lava.

He sustained severe burns on 32% of his body, lost 8 fingers and 9 toes and is now a patient at the Burn Center.

Cobb and his fiancé Tanesha, though they would have to postpone their July 22nd wedding due to his medical care. But, hospital staff pitched in together to make the wedding possible.

In order to help the couple, the nursing staff helped hired photographer with their own money, while others helped with flowers.

Staff also pooled their efforts to provide a potluck dinner for the couple and their gifts. And still, others created decorations ahead of time for the ceremony. Because of the kindness of these healthcare workers, Preston and Tanesha were able to have their special day.

Cobb survived a horrific accident and got to marry the girl of his dreams.

The father of three has a GoFundMe to help with medical bills and support his family while he is recovering.

Photojournalist: Regynal McKie.