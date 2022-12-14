It’s an annual tradition that Lynndale puts together for their participants with special needs around this special time of year.

AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) — A local non-profit organization is spreading some Christmas spirit for the first time in three years due to the pandemic.

For the past 70 years, Lynndale has served people of the CSRA with developmental disabilities.

The organization has held a Christmas party every year since, but due to the pandemic this is its first one in three years.

“This was an event that they absolutely love, so to be able to come back after three years of not being able to come together, like, this is just really wonderful,” said Kimberly Huttar, Activities Coordinator at Lynndale.

People had the chance to dance, enjoy snacks, spend time with family, and even see Santa.

“The people that we serve, they’re really wonderful people and they kind of exemplify what Christmas is really all about and they do that all year, which is wonderful,” said Huttar, “It’s really a delightful place to work and it’s really wonderful to be able to serve them.”

One man says he’s grateful to Lynndale for their service, it is because of them that he has a job.

“Like, Monday through Friday, I sand furniture, and then like every month we get paid like every fifth of the month,” said Marcellus Martin.

“We just try to help them have the best possible lives that they can have and want them to be happy and successful,” said Huttar.

Participants and workers at Lynndale wish everyone a Merry Christmas.