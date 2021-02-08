Special election happening in Denmark Tuesday

CSRA News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENMARK, S.C. (WJBF) — Several seats are up for grabs in Denmark, South Carolina’s special election on February 9.

Three people are running for mayor: Incumbent Gerald Wright, Deanna Miller Berry, and Charles Bailey, Sr.

Several are running for City Council Seat at Large seats: Jake N Bookard, James J Robinson, Bonnie H Love, Rosa Ray James, Chris Murray, and Jasmine Ebron.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

We are your “Local Election Headquarters” and we will have the results as they come in on our website and mobile app.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories