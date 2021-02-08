Special election happening in Denmark Tuesday

DENMARK, S.C. (WJBF) — Several seats are up for grabs in Denmark, South Carolina’s special election on February 9.

Three people are running for mayor: Incumbent Gerald Wright, Deanna Miller Berry, and Charles Bailey, Sr.

Several are running for City Council Seat at Large seats: Jake N Bookard, James J Robinson, Bonnie H Love, Rosa Ray James, Chris Murray, and Jasmine Ebron.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

