Special birthday wishes at CHOG

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)– The family here at WJBF would like to wish a happy birthday to a very special girl with some very great hair.

Casey the therapy dog at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia celebrating her 2nd birthday at the hospital with her best friends—the kids.

Casey, along with her mentor and fellow therapy dog Nugget, are part of the staff at the hospital.

The role of therapy dog in hospital settings has become more valuable over the years- especially in children’s hospitals where treatments and noises can be quite overwhelming.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY CASEY!