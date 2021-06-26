Special adoption event at local animal shelter ends Sunday

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Officials with the Aiken County Animal Shelter (ACAS) say they are at full capacity, taking in 360 strays and surrendered pets so far this month. In May, the shelter took in nearly 400 animals.

Animal shelters and rescues across South Carolina are reporting they are at or over capacity, just as the Pick Me! SC statewide adoption enters its homestretch through Sunday. “We are checking in daily with organizations and one after the other is telling us that they are filling up kennels as fast as they can empty them,” said No Kill South Carolina Project Director Becca Boronat. “We are sending out an urgent plea for people across the state to share information about Pick Me! SC so we can get as many of these animals out of the shelter as possible.”

More than 50 shelters, rescues and Petco locations around the state are involved in this amazing lifesaving event that runs through June 27th.

The statewide adoption event is sponsored by Petco Love (formerly the Petco Foundation), in partnership with BOBS from Skechers. Pick Me! SC is organized by No Kill South Carolina 2024, an initiative of Charleston Animal Society. The goal is to save 1,500 lives through adoptions. As of Tuesday, more than 700 lives had been saved. Most shelters and adoption centers are offering “no-fee” or “low-fee” adoptions as part of this lifesaving event.

Blaze

Darin

The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. It is open Saturday, June 26th from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. as part of the Pick Me! SC program. To see adoptable pets, click here.