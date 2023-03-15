AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Multiple fire companies and the South Carolina Forestry Commission are responding to fires ignited by sparks from a train along Old Jackson Highway between Jackson and Beech Island.

According to the South Carolina Forestry Commission, fires occurred along an approximately three mile stretch in the vicinity of Foreman Road. The Forestry Commission currently has three tractor plow units working to contain the fires, and one fire management officer is on scene.

As of 8:30 p.m., about half of the fires are contained and officials are continuing to work to contain the others.