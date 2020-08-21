Space Yoga Studio launches online video service, bringing yoga into your home

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Studies have shown that yoga is not only good for your overall health, but is especially good at reducing stress.

But what if you aren’t quite ready to head to a yoga studio?

Space Yoga Studio has launched Space Yoga Online in response to the pandemic.

The on-demand library of yoga classes is the first of its kind in the area.

Subscribers can access high-quality yoga classes at any time and from any location.

“It’s essentially a virtual yoga studio. So, it’s a space online where people can go and get their yoga classes, but also with some high quality content. This is a good way to work towards your stress relief without having to worry about the stress of coming to a studio and feeling uncomfortable with the movements or feeling like its a new environment. That stress has gone away because you can do it at home even though other stressors are present,” said Moniqua Acosta, owner of Space Yoga Studio.

The subscription fee is $18 dollars a month.

Space Yoga is a donation-based yoga studio in Augusta. Its mission is to make yoga accessible to people from all walks of life.

