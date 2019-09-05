Southstar Emergency Services send crews 24/7 for Hurricane Dorian evacuees

24 hours on the clock and Southstar Emergency Services have not stopped since Sunday.

They’ve been working tirelessly to help evacuate those in Savannah and South Carolina.

With limited amount of space in the ambulance, they can only take two people at a time, so their trips back and forth have been expanding.

Chief of Operations, Jamey Crosby, says, “we’ve done seven missions at this point and transported 100 people back to Augusta.”

If help is needed Southstar is on the way.

“The resources are requested either through our partnerships or through FEMA or GEMA or South Carolina DHEC, and then they call us and ask us what they need, and we’ll send what our resources have available at that time,” says Crosby.

Right now, two assets out in Charleston, South Carolina, and they can track every single car.

“We just like to know where they’re at, and if they put in a call for help, and nobody can really get to them, and we’ll be able to track them down to the degree to find them,” says Crosby.

So what’s inside the ambulances?

“This is just standard equipment, we have that’s required by Georgia and South Carolina EMS and DHEC, we have capabilities of doing the 12 lead monitoring systems,” says Crosby.

They can do everything an ER can do, and whether they are bringing patients to hospitals or people to shelters, they are just happy to potentially save a life.

“This is the job we chose to do and we’re here to serve the public and I feel that’s what our crews are constantly demonstrating is our aspect of making sure they do everything to help people,” says Crosby.

Southstar representatives say that they are extremely grateful that Richmond County Community has been helping out, as well as their hospitals.