Southern Souls rescue in need of volunteers for dog food giveaway event

(WJBF) – Southern Souls Rescue is getting in a very large donation of dog food this afternoon and they need to borrow someone with a forklift to help unload it.

Over 17,000 lbs of food arrived at 5:10 P.M. at the IGA in Harlem. They need volunteers to help unload, so if you see them at the store, feel free to help out!

This Saturday, May 23rd, Southern Souls is holding a FREE dog food drive from 10 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. This food is for anyone in the CSRA that needs it and it’s FREE.

Volunteers will also be needed on Saturday to help distribute the food.

In addition to the dog food drive at IGA in Harlem, on Saturday May 30th, Southern Souls dog food giveaway will be at Television Park from 10:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M.

For the giveaway, participants will need to pull up their cars and volunteers will load them up with the dog food.

