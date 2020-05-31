Southern Souls Rescue gives away 14,000 pounds of dog food in an hour

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Southern Souls Rescue hosted their drive-thru pick up for free dog food Saturday and you guys showed up in a big way! So much so that the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office came out to our Television Park studios to control traffic.

We’re told at times, traffic was backed-up from our parking lot to Wrightsboro Road and I-20.

The organization received a major donation last week and they wanted to share it with the community. Within an hour period, all 14,000 pounds of food was given away.

The President of Southern Souls told Shawn over the phone that she hopes to do this again but it starts with donations.